After DBA protest, Ludhiana police act on lawyer’s complaint, register cross-case for assault

The Haibowal police on Friday registered a cross-case over the alleged assault on a lawyer by a group of individuals, officials said.

The victim, Manish Kumar, was assaulted on November 10. Earlier, the police had booked the advocate on assault charges.

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The fresh FIR came after a strike by lawyers, on a call of the District Bar Association (DBA), brought work to a virtual standstill at the district courts. The protest was called over the “mishandling” of the case by the Haibowal police.

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The fresh case, registered on the basis of a statement by Vikas—an associate of advocate Manish Kumar—and a medico-legal report (MLR). Kumar had been hospitalised after the incident in question.

The case was registered under Sections 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 126(2) (wrongful restraint), 351(2) (criminal intimidation), 190(3) (unlawful assembly) and 190 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the Haibowal police station.

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The FIR names Kritika Verma, Vipan Kumar Verma, Renu Verma, Vipul Verma and three to four unidentified accused.

DBA president Vipin Saggar, vice-president Anil Saggar and finance secretary Konark Sharma termed the development a victory of the unity among lawyers. They said the association stood firmly behind its colleague and pressed the police to listen to his side of the incident.

According to the DBA, the advocate was assaulted by several persons armed with iron rods and sticks, and sustained a head injury and fractures in both legs.

The association had alleged the police registered a case against the advocate on kidnapping charges without adequately considering his version and the statements of persons supporting his complaint.

In a notice circulated among its members, the DBA had called upon lawyers to remain united in support of their colleague, asserting that the safety, dignity and self-respect of members of the legal fraternity must be protected.