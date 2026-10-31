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Home / Ludhiana / After decade of efforts, 7-volume kirtan project released at event in Ludhiana

After decade of efforts, 7-volume kirtan project released at event in Ludhiana

Titled Sabad Naad–Sikh Hymns for the World, the project brings together more than 200 artistes, including Sikh raagis, Indian classical singers and master instrumentalists

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Sukhpreet Singh
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:27 AM Oct 31, 2026 IST
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Dignitaries during the launch of musical project ‘Sabad Naad – Sikh Hymns for the World’ in Ludhiana on Friday.
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An 18-hour musical project featuring 141 original ‘shabads’ across all 62 raags from the Guru Granth Sahib was launched at Ramgarhia Girls’ College here on Friday.

Titled Sabad Naad–Sikh Hymns for the World, the project brings together more than 200 artistes, including Sikh raagis, Indian classical singers and master instrumentalists from India and abroad.

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The 141 ‘shabads’ have been recorded using traditional string instruments associated with Sikh musical traditions, including rabab, saranda, taus, sarangi, dilruba and jori-pakhawaj, along with other classical instruments.

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The 18 hours of music have been arranged into seven albums according to the traditional relationship between raag and the time of day, as established by the Sikh Gurus. The project is aimed at preserving and presenting the traditional musical heritage of Sikh kirtan.

The initiative took almost a decade to complete and seeks to present the entire musical structure of Gurbani through its traditional raags and folk traditions.

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The project is led by Sukhwant Singh, who composed the musical arrangements; KJ Singh, who oversaw the recording, mixing and release; and Padma Shri Harjinder Singh Srinagarvale, who mentored the initiative.

Several prominent personalities from the field of Gurbani kirtan and Indian music attended the launch. Harjinder Singh, Gurinder Singh Batala, singers Hariharan, Rekha Bharadwaj, Ronkini Gupta, Devender Pal Singh and Jaspinder Narula were among them. Bedi Sahab, the 17th direct descendant of Guru Nanak, was also present on the occasion.

Released by Mumbai-based music label Asli Music, all seven volumes are available on all major digital platforms, including YouTube, Apple Music, Spotify, Amazon Music, JioSaavn and Gaana.

The event organisers described the initiative as the first large-scale archival project to catalogue traditional Sikh music in audio format. The recordings are available in high-resolution audio quality.

The project is aimed at making the rich musical heritage of Sikh kirtan accessible to audiences across the world while preserving the traditional way of singing Gurbani.

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