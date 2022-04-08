After dismantling at Waterfront site, MC plans legal action against Forest Dept

Forest Department had removed concrete around trees on Wednesday

After dismantling at Waterfront site, MC plans legal action against Forest Dept

Mayor Balkar Singh Sandhu, MC Commissioner Pardeep Kumar Sabharwal and other MC officials inspect the Waterfront site at Sarabha Nagar on Thursday. Tribune photo: Himanshu Mahajan

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 7

A day after the Forest Department dismantled concrete and several structures (sitting area) around the site along the Sidhwan Canal at Sarabha Nagar citing NGT orders, Mayor Balkar Singh Sandhu and MC Commissioner Pardeep Kumar Sabharwal, along with officials, visited the project site on Thursday.

After inspection, the MC officials said they have decided to take legal action against the Forest Department for causing ‘damage’ to the property that was not violating the NGT orders at the Sidhwan Canal Waterfront site. They said the walkway for the visitors had also been damaged by the Forest Department.

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) had earlier ordered the departments concerned the removal of interlocking tiles or concrete within 1 metre radius of the trees. In February, a local court had ordered the appointment of Divisional Forest Officer (DFO), Ludhiana, for effective implementation of the NGT orders.

On Wednesday, the Forest Department got the concrete and structures (for sitting) around the trees dismantled. The Forest Department officials had claimed that action has been taken as per the NGT and local court orders. The DFO had

stated that they are removing concrete around the trees that are under the Forest Department.

Now, MC officials said the Forest Department had not informed them before taking action at the Waterfront site developed under the Smart City Mission. They also alleged that the main entrance lock was broken before carrying out the drive there.

MC Commissioner Pardeep Kumar Sabharwal said they are following the guidelines of the National Green Tribunal and the local court. The Commissioner said they would take a legal opinion to take action against the Forest Department for ‘damaging’ even those portions that were not violating the NGT and court orders.

“We had worked hard to get the Waterfront site developed. Moreover, it is a green valley. The Forest Department did not discuss the matter with us before taking action on Wednesday. We will write to the government in this regard for further action,” he said.

An official said a survey of the damaged property would be conducted and then the Forest Department would be asked to compensate for the damage.

Mayor Balkar Singh Sandhu said, “The Forest Department had taken action in a cruel manner at the Waterfront site. Even those structures/portions at the Waterfront site which were not even violating the NGT orders were dismantled. The Forest Department also dismantled a track that was not made of concrete. The public money was spent to develop the Waterfront site. The Forest Department could have asked the MC that is also a government department to take corrective measures before damaging the public property. We took photographs of the property dismantled by the Forest Department. MC officials have been asked to take legal opinion for taking necessary action against the Forest Department.”

Surviving traces of bygone era
Jalandhar

Surviving traces of bygone era

Heat wave likely in Delhi today, maximum temperature can reach 40 degrees Celsius
Delhi

Heat wave likely in Delhi today, maximum temperature can reach 40 degrees Celsius

Putin's daughters' role in Russian government and here is why US is targeting them
Trending

Why US is targeting Putin's daughters Katerina and Maria

No carnivore escaped from zoo, says official
Chandigarh

No carnivore escaped from Chhatbir Zoo, says official

Mask off, feels like we're back in pre-Covid times, say Chandigarh residents
Chandigarh

Mask off, feels like we’re back in pre-Covid times, say Chandigarh residents

Musk buys 9.2% in Twitter
Business

Elon Musk buys 9.2% in Twitter

Video: Shilpa Shetty, Badshah blasted for their 'misbehaviour' towards Harnaaz Sandhu on India's Got Talent; netizens say 'they know Miss India will replace them soon'
Trending

Video: Shilpa Shetty, Badshah slammed for their 'misbehaviour' with Harnaaz Sandhu on India's Got Talent; netizens say 'they know Miss India will replace them all'

Happy birthday Kapil Sharma: This man earned it hard way, a sneak peek into his lavish lifestyle in Mumbai and Punjab
Pollywood

Happy birthday Kapil Sharma: This man earned it hard way, a sneak peek into his lavish lifestyle in Mumbai and Punjab

RBI keeps benchmark lending rate unchanged 11th time in a row at 4 per cent

RBI maintains status quo; leaves benchmark lending rate unchanged at 4 per cent

This is the 11th time in a row that the Monetary Policy Comm...

Parl dissolution illegal, Pak no-trust vote tomorrow: SC

Pakistan political crisis LIVE updates: PM Imran Khan to address nation today, calls Cabinet meeting

Parliament dissolution illegal, no-trust vote against Imran ...

Video: Seer issues 'rape threat' to a 'community' if any Hindu girl is teased in UP's Khairabad

Video: Seer issues 'rape threat' to a ‘community’ if any Hindu girl is teased in UP’s Khairabad

It is alleged that when his procession reached near a mosque...

2 alleged Pakistani spies in US try to hack President's secret service, arrested

2 alleged Pakistani spies in US try to hack President's secret service, arrested

Alleged ISI cell was trying to intrude into security agencie...

Lankan fuel pumps may go dry by April end; India's USD 500 million credit line exhausting rapidly

Lankan fuel pumps may go dry by April end; India's USD 500 million credit line exhausting rapidly

Sri Lanka is facing its worst economic crisis since its inde...

AAP getting stronger: Five more Amritsar councillors join party

AAP getting stronger: Five more Amritsar councillors join party

4-yr-old's rape: Gurdaspur police still groping in dark

Now, cybercrime helpdesk comes to Amritsar residents' rescue

Activists in Amritsar oppose government's move to axe trees

A 'special' record attempt on World Health Day

Bathinda: Excise Department sleuths raid book shops over 'tax evasion' charge

Bathinda: Excise Department sleuths raid book shops over 'tax evasion' charge

Opposition lashes out at Punjab Govt, raises concern over string of murders

'Ragging' at AIIMS-Bathinda: Student's family seeks probe

Let Chandigarh remain a UT, MC House passes resolution

Let Chandigarh remain a Union Territory, MC House passes resolution

Comprehensive mobility plan for Chandigarh tricity: RITES' interim report by May-end

Day 2: Fire at Dadu Majra dump site rages on

Pollution caused by Fire at Dadu Majra dump: Experts raise concerns over its impact on health

Chandigarh: Rs 16 lakh stolen from Sector 42 house

CNG price hiked by Rs 2.50 per kg for second day in a row in national capital

CNG price hiked by Rs 2.50 per kg for second day in a row in national capital

Heat wave likely in Delhi today, maximum temperature can reach 40 degrees Celsius

Ambedkar University to hold all undergraduate admissions through CUET

13 children rescued from Sidhwa Dona potato farms

13 children rescued from Sidhwa Dona potato farms

Surviving traces of bygone era

Global attention shifts to keeping humans, planet healthy

Procurement begins at new grain market

Phillaur Bandh: Sunil Jakhar faces flak for 'insulting' Dalits

5 booked for rioting, theft

5 booked for rioting, theft

Man booked for sexual harassment

Two youths booked for sharing porn on FB, Instagram

Book Jakhar for objectionable remark against SC community, say Dalits

Maternal, child healthcare dips in dist: Health survey

Patiala: Police solve murder case of 18-yr-old in 12 hours, nail 2

Patiala: Police solve murder case of 18-yr-old in 12 hours, nail 2

FCI official takes stock of procurement process at grain market in Rajpura

Patiala MC lags behind on remediation project, only 60% work complete

Patiala MC acts tough against illegal constructions

Awareness created on social evils through street plays in Patiala