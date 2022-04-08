After dismantling at Waterfront site, MC plans legal action against Forest Dept

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 7

A day after the Forest Department dismantled concrete and several structures (sitting area) around the site along the Sidhwan Canal at Sarabha Nagar citing NGT orders, Mayor Balkar Singh Sandhu and MC Commissioner Pardeep Kumar Sabharwal, along with officials, visited the project site on Thursday.

After inspection, the MC officials said they have decided to take legal action against the Forest Department for causing ‘damage’ to the property that was not violating the NGT orders at the Sidhwan Canal Waterfront site. They said the walkway for the visitors had also been damaged by the Forest Department.

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) had earlier ordered the departments concerned the removal of interlocking tiles or concrete within 1 metre radius of the trees. In February, a local court had ordered the appointment of Divisional Forest Officer (DFO), Ludhiana, for effective implementation of the NGT orders.

On Wednesday, the Forest Department got the concrete and structures (for sitting) around the trees dismantled. The Forest Department officials had claimed that action has been taken as per the NGT and local court orders. The DFO had

stated that they are removing concrete around the trees that are under the Forest Department.

Now, MC officials said the Forest Department had not informed them before taking action at the Waterfront site developed under the Smart City Mission. They also alleged that the main entrance lock was broken before carrying out the drive there.

MC Commissioner Pardeep Kumar Sabharwal said they are following the guidelines of the National Green Tribunal and the local court. The Commissioner said they would take a legal opinion to take action against the Forest Department for ‘damaging’ even those portions that were not violating the NGT and court orders.

“We had worked hard to get the Waterfront site developed. Moreover, it is a green valley. The Forest Department did not discuss the matter with us before taking action on Wednesday. We will write to the government in this regard for further action,” he said.

An official said a survey of the damaged property would be conducted and then the Forest Department would be asked to compensate for the damage.

Mayor Balkar Singh Sandhu said, “The Forest Department had taken action in a cruel manner at the Waterfront site. Even those structures/portions at the Waterfront site which were not even violating the NGT orders were dismantled. The Forest Department also dismantled a track that was not made of concrete. The public money was spent to develop the Waterfront site. The Forest Department could have asked the MC that is also a government department to take corrective measures before damaging the public property. We took photographs of the property dismantled by the Forest Department. MC officials have been asked to take legal opinion for taking necessary action against the Forest Department.”