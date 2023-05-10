After ex-shuttlers raise issue, another synthetic mat laid

Tribune News Service

Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, May 9

Following the issue of ‘pending’ infrastructure works at Lal Bahadur Shastri Hall in Guru Nanak Stadium raised by badminton enthusiasts, one more synthetic mat has been laid, bringing the total number of badminton courts with synthetic mats to three out of four.

Lal Bahadur Shastri hall at Guru Nanak Stadium

A member of the Punjab Badminton Association had previously highlighted the fact that the badminton hall was not yet prepared, despite officials from Ludhiana Smart City Limited (LSCL) claiming to have completed the refurbishment project for the badminton courts at a cost of approximately Rs 2.08 crore under the Smart City Mission.

“The mats were earlier laid on only two of the four wooden courts. After the matter was highlighted, a synthetic mat has been laid on one more wooden court recently. One court is still without a mat. Besides, toilets, gym and changing room are still in a poor condition. These too should be renovated at the earliest,” he added.

On Monday, MP Ravneet Singh Bittu inspected the Shastri Hall and raised questions about the role of the authorities concerned in allegedly neglecting pending works there. He highlighted the dilapidated condition of the toilets, gym and changing room. He also pointed out that the park area had not been developed.

Questioning the officials’ role, he said the project’s official status had been updated as “completed” during the recent Smart City Mission review meeting. However, the ground reality is entirely different and the project is incomplete, he alleged. This gross negligence would not be tolerated at any level, he added.

Two weeks ago, the LSCL officials had claimed that the project work had already been completed at Shastri Hall. They had said two synthetic mats were laid despite only one-and-a-half mats being sanctioned under the project, adding that the renovation of the toilets and gym was not part of the Smart City Mission project.

Project is still incomplete, says MP

Questioning the officials’ role, MP Ravneet Singh Bittu said the project’s official status had been updated as “completed” during the recent Smart City Mission review meeting. However, the ground reality is entirely different and the project is incomplete, he alleged.