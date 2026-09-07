After Ludhiana, ISI network planned CCTV surveillance in Ferozepur, Rajasthan: Police

Interrogation of three men arrested in connection with an alleged ISI espionage network has revealed that, after Ludhiana, preparations were under way to install CCTV cameras near security establishments in Ferozepur and Rajasthan, the police said.

According to the investigation, the accused were to visit the respective locations to identify and finalise sites for installing the cameras. The money required for the operation was allegedly to be routed to them through hawala channels.

Advertisement

The Ludhiana police recently arrested Rashpal Singh, Rohit Masih and Varinder Masih, all residents of Gurdaspur district, for allegedly spying on a military area by installing CCTV cameras under the guise of operating a shoe shop on Ferozepur Road.

Advertisement

The police said the alleged network was not confined to Ludhiana. During the investigation, it emerged that the accused were planning to travel to Ferozepur and Rajasthan to install cameras using a similar modus operandi.

The cameras were allegedly intended to capture images and videos of activities in the military areas and other sensitive installations and transmit the footage to ISI handlers in Pakistan. However, the accused were arrested before the plan could be executed at the proposed locations.

Advertisement

A police official privy to the investigation said the alleged ISI handlers in Pakistan had directed their operatives in Punjab to visit Ferozepur and Rajasthan and finalise locations for installing the cameras.

The operatives were allegedly instructed to follow the same modus operandi used in Ludhiana — rent a shop near a security establishment and install cameras at the premises. They were also allegedly promised a substantial amount of money for carrying out the task, the official said.

“The three accused started working with the ISI only a few months ago and had allegedly received between Rs 3 lakh and Rs 4 lakh during this period. Apart from Ludhiana, they had not been able to install cameras at any other location in Punjab. The timely arrests of the accused foiled their plans to expand the network of spy cameras. The probe is still on and anyone found involved in the racket will face action,” the police official said.