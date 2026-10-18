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Home / Ludhiana / After man’s death, police step up checks at Ludhiana medical stores

After man’s death, police step up checks at Ludhiana medical stores

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Nikhil Bhardwaj
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:51 AM Oct 18, 2026 IST
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Cops search a chemist shop in Ludhiana.
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Following the death of a man who had allegedly consumed intoxicating medicines purchased from a medical store on Karabara Road, the Ludhiana Police Commissionerate has intensified checks at chemist shops across the city.

The move comes after an angry mob attacked and vandalised the medical store in the Old Sabzi Mandi area on Thursday, alleging that the chemist had sold prohibited intoxicating medicines to the victim.

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Sources said Commissioner of Police (CP) Swapan Sharma had issued strict directions to all 28 SHOs in the commissionerate to take immediate action against medical shop owners found involved in the illegal sale of banned intoxicating drugs.

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Additional DCP-I Sameer Verma said the Ludhiana Commissionerate Police and the civil authorities had joined forces to hold intensive inspections at medical shops across the city as part of efforts to curb the drug menace.

“SHOs are conducting regular checks at shops and strict action is being taken against owners found indulging in the illegal sale of banned medicines. The owners had earlier also been warned that the police would recommend cancellation of the licences of offenders to the drug authorities,” Verma said.

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The deceased, Sahil Thakur, alias Sampi, a resident of the Karabara area, had reportedly purchased medicines from the shop in the afternoon. According to the police, Sahil was a drug addict.

After returning to his factory, he collapsed and lost consciousness. Factory workers rushed him to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead. His family alleged that a banned medicine given to Sahil had led to his death. The incident triggered anger in the area, with a large number of people gathering outside the medical store, smashing its windows and ransacking its stock of medicines.

The police nabbed medical shop owner Jaswinder Singh on the charge of culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

Chemist’s past sale of banned drugs being probed

The ADCP said a probe was also under way to ascertain whether the chemist had previously been selling banned drugs to addicts.

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