After Mohali blast, security beefed up in Ludhiana district

Tribune Reporters

Ludhiana, May 10

A day after ta blast at Punjab Police Intelligence Headquarters, Mohali, the Ludhiana police have intensified checking and beefed up security of vital establishments in the city.

Police Commissioner Dr Kaustubh Sharma along with senior officials conducted checking at the city railway station and held a meeting with the Railway Police to ensure that no untoward incident takes place.

Checking outside the Deputy Commissioner’s office, Police Commissioner’s office, Court Complex, Police Lines and at some other vital establishments in the city was also increased. People visiting these offices were being asked about their ID proof and purpose of visit. Some suspected visitors were also being frisked by police personnel.

“We are on alert mode already. PCR teams are conducting patrolling in the areas, nakas have also been placed at certain places. We will ensure no untoward incident takes place in the city,” said Kaustubh Sharma.

Sharma said CCTV control room team was also told to remain extra cautious and keep tab over the suspicious persons and vehicles. “We have covered the city’s main points with CCTV cameras and our personnel are closely monitoring the cameras,” the CP added.

However, during the visit to various police stations in the city, no guard was found deployed at their main entrance.

Mandi Ahmedgarh: Security has been beefed up in the region following an alert in the state following the rocket-propelled grenade blast at the Intelligence Wing Headquarters of the Punjab Police at Mohali on Monday evening.

Besides undertaking combing operations in their respective beats, the SHOs supervised checking at public places, including bus stands and railway stations.

The DSP, Ahmedgarh, Harvinder Singh Cheema, said beat officers were advised to conduct special checking near public places and religious places and keep a close watch on activities of strangers. Patrolling and combing operations have been enhanced near strategic localities.

The SHO, City, Arshpreet Kaur Grewal, and SHO, Sadar, Sanjiv Kapoor, led police personnel during proactive measures and intensified security arrangements in their respective areas.

Subdivision traffic in-charge Kulwant Singh said all vehicles entering and leaving the region are being searched to rule out possibility of sneaking in of anti-social elements and weapons or explosives of any kind.