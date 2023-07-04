After month of ennui, hustle & bustle returns to govt schools

Tribune News Service

Shivani Bhakoo

Ludhiana, July 3

After a month-long summer break, hustle and bustle returned to government schools all over the state on Monday as they welcomed students back. Regular classes were held from 8 am to 2 pm.

While several schools witnessed slim attendance on the first day after the vacation, there were schools which were teeming with students. There was a mixed response from the students of Classes IX and X. While some of the teenagers seemed ecstatic to be reunited with friends, others wished that the break had been extended till July 15.

Students from Classes I to VIII seemed enthusiastic about returning to school. The first day was marked with the onset of summer activities. This is in line with a first-of-its-kind initiative taken by the state government to involve students from Classes I to VIII in summer activities till July 15.

Students from Classes VI to VIII took part in a weaving activity. Tanishka, a student of Government Senior Secondary Smart School, Cemetery Road, said, “It was altogether a new experience for us. We all put efforts into the activity.”

Priti, a Class I student from Government school, Bharat Nagar Chowk, was too excited to learn how to make a flying bird. She said she would practise it with her mother first thing when she returns home.

During the fortnight, the students will take part in moral education, language proficiency, art and craft, sports, meditation, health and environment-related classes. The government has shelled out crores of rupees for arranging the summer camps.

Fortnight of summer activities