After Munshi, SHO booked in Koom Kalan bribe case

Tribune News Service

Nikhil Bhardwaj

Ludhiana, August 4

The Vigilance Bureau (VB) has booked the SHO of the Koom Kalan police station that falls under the police commissionerate. Sub-Inspector Paramjit Singh and Assistant Sub-Inspector Randhir Singh have also been booked in the case already registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Notably the Vigilance Bureau, Ludhiana, had recently arrested Munshi (MHC) ASI Hardeep Singh, who was posted at the Koom Kalan police station, for accepting a bribe of Rs 20,000 from Ekta, a resident of Doaba Bhaini village.

Confirming this on Friday, Senior Superintendent of Police (VB) Ravinderpal Singh Sandhu said when the arrested munshi was questioned, he admitted that the SHO and the ASI had also taken a share of the bribe. Even the Vigilance Bureau’s investigation has established this fact.

“The VB has been conducting raids to nab the SHO and ASI. Both are at large as they were neither found at the police station nor at their residences,” added SSP Sandhu.

Notably, Ekta lodged a complaint on the Anti-Corruption Action Helpline on July 21 that a case was registered under various Sections of the IPC against her brother Deepak Kumar and others at the Koom Kalan police station.

She said that her brother Deepak had also been injured, therefore, he had registered a cross FIR against Avtar Singh and others. Koom Kalan SHO Paramjit Singh (SI) had demanded Rs 1 lakh and MHC Munshi Hardeep Singh fixed the deal at Rs 50,000 to arrest the accused mentioned in the cross FIR.

The complainant also claimed that ASI Randhir Singh took a bribe of Rs 35,000 from her and MHC Hardeep Singh took Rs 20,000 separately. She also produced a call recording with Munshi Hardeep Singh.