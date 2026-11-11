After nine years & 50 notices, work resumes on Sarabha Nagar road

It took the Municipal Corporation (MC) nine years and nearly 50 notices to get a contractor to restart work on a road project worth around Rs 6.5 crore in Sarabha Nagar. The work order was issued in 2017, with the project scheduled to be completed by 2022. Yet, despite repeated reminders and warnings, the road remained incomplete for years, with the civic body failing to take any decisive action against the contractor.

Now, nearly nine years after the work order was issued, recarpeting of the road stretch from Sacred Heart Convent School to the MC’s Zone D office has finally begun. The delay, however, has raised serious questions about the corporation’s monitoring system and its apparent inability to enforce contractual obligations.

What makes the case particularly glaring is that the MC reportedly issued 40 to 50 notices to the contractor, Deepak Builders, but neither cancelled the contract nor initiated any effective action to blacklist the firm. Under the civic body’s rules, action, including debarment, can be initiated after three notices for failure to complete work within the stipulated period. In this case, even repeated notices over several years failed to produce results.

The road forms part of the Rs 79-crore Pakhowal Road railway overbridge and underbridge project undertaken under the Smart City Mission. Besides the ROB and RUB, the project included road construction, footpaths, underground cabling and development of the intersection near the MC’s Zone D office. The stretch from Sacred Heart Convent School to the Zone D office was also part of the contractor’s scope.

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While the road has now been taken up for recarpeting, another important component remains incomplete. The intersection outside the Zone D office has not been developed as planned and the traffic islands continue to be surrounded by iron grills. The proposed beautification and improvement of the crossing have also failed to materialise.

The timing of the road work has added to the questions being raised. Residents had to put up with the damaged stretch for years, but the corporation has started recarpeting only with the onset of winter, instead of completing the work well before the season. The sudden progress has also drawn attention to the civic body’s priorities, particularly with elections approaching.

MC Executive Engineer Raman Kaushal confirmed that numerous notices had been issued to Deepak Builders over the delay. He said the long-pending work had now started.

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He said payments to the contractor were linked to the percentage of work completed. The contractor, meanwhile, had also been sending notices to the MC, seeking release of pending payments. He also stated that he had joined a few months ago and warned the contractor that if the work was not completed, strict action will be taken against him.