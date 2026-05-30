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Home / Ludhiana / After Padma Shri honour, hockey coach Baldev Singh gets grand welcome to Ludhiana

After Padma Shri honour, hockey coach Baldev Singh gets grand welcome to Ludhiana

Special ceremony was organised by Ludhiana Sports Welfare Association at Guru Nanak Stadium

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Anil Datt
Ludhiana, Updated At : 04:30 AM May 30, 2026 IST
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Baldev Singh being felicitated in Ludhiana on Friday. Photo: Ashwani Dhiman
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Renowned hockey coach Baldev Singh received a grand welcome on his arrival to the city on Friday after recently being conferred with Padma Shri, the country’ fourth-highest civilian award.

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A special ceremony was organised by the Ludhiana Sports Welfare Association at Guru Nanak Stadium here.

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Welcoming Singh, association president Amrik Singh Minhas and general secretary Jagroop Singh Jarkhar described him as a man who dedicated his entire life to India’s national game, hockey. They said that during his illustrious coaching career, Singh produced more than 100 international and Olympic-level players, and mentored eight captains of the Indian hockey teams (men and women).

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Speakers at the event said Shahbad Markanda Hockey Academy in Haryana, widely regarded as the capital of women’s hockey in the country, owes much of its success to Singh’s vision and excellence. His services to Namdhari Hockey Academy and the Jarkhar Hockey Academy were also acknowledged.

Olympian Hardeep Singh Grewal urged the state government to establish a hockey academy in the name of Baldev Singh so future generations could benefit from his experience and guidance.

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Jagroop Singh Jarkhar announced a hockey court would be developed at Jarkhar village in Baldev Singh’s honour. Industrialist JP Singh said if the state government establishes an academy in Baldev Singh’s name, his group would contribute Rs 1 lakh every month towards its functioning.

Colonel JS Gill, a former national hockey player, demanded the state government also honours Baldev Singh with a special Punjab sports promoter award for his lifelong services.

Addressing the gathering, Baldev Singh said he would always remain indebted to the people of Ludhiana for their love and respect throughout his journey. “The remaining years of my life will also be devoted to hockey, especially in Ludhiana,” he added.

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