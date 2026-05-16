After political science exam, 22-year-old Raikot girl heads to file civic poll nomination

While most students spend their examination days worrying about results and assignments, 22-year-old Neha Nahar chose to take a different path.

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Just after appearing for her political science examination at Gangagiri College, Raikot, the young student headed straight to the nomination centre to file her papers for the Municipal Council elections from Ward No. 7.

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A BA second-year student, Neha has emerged as one of the youngest candidates in the Raikot civic polls and her journey from examination hall to electoral politics has become a major talking point in the town.

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Belonging to a humble family, Neha is the daughter of Ajay Kumar, who works as a sweeper in the Nagar Council, while her mother is a homemaker. Her brother, Yogesh, runs a music institute in the town.

The family has been associated with the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) for years.

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Speaking after filing her nomination papers, Neha said she wanted to raise issues related to youth, women and civic facilities in her ward.

“I first completed my political science paper and then came to submit my nomination papers. My computer science examination is on May 30 and I will continue preparing for it along with election campaigning,” she said.

Ward No. 7 has nearly 1,800 voters and is expected to witness a close contest. Residents said Neha’s candidature reflects the growing participation of educated youth and women in grassroots politics.

The political atmosphere in Raikot has intensified with the filing of nominations for the upcoming Municipal Council elections, where a total of 74 candidates submitted their papers for the 15 wards of the town on the last day of nominations.

Major political parties, including the AAP, INC and SAD have fielded candidates in all 15 wards. Meanwhile, the BJP has entered the contest in eight wards.

The civic elections are witnessing keen political activity as parties have intensified campaigning and mobilisation efforts across the town.

Apart from party candidates, several independent and covering candidates have also entered the fray, making the contest interesting in a number of wards.

Returning Officer Adesh Gupta said nominations had been completed peacefully and all arrangements for the civic polls had been finalised by the Election Commission. He said the administration and police officials were fully prepared to ensure free, fair and peaceful elections.

Gupta stated that candidates from AAP, Congress and Shiromani Akali Dal had filed 15 nominations each, while the BJP had fielded eight candidates. The remaining nominations include covering candidates and independents.