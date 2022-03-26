After protest by deceased’s kin, ASI booked for abetting suicide

Ludhiana, March 25
After the family of Kulwinder Singh (31) of Baba Deep Singh Nagar, who had committed suicide by shooting himself on March 10 outside his house, today held a protest outside the Dugri police station, the police booked ASI Kulwinder Singh Dhuri of the CIA wing in an abetment to suicide case.
Demanding action against the ASI, the family of the deceased had gheraoed the police station and raised slogans against the Dugri police. It was only when ADCP, Crime, Jagatpreet Singh reached the spot and informed the protesters that the ASI was booked under Section 306 of the IPC, the dharna was lifted.
Jagatpreet said a fresh statement of the father of the deceased, Balwinder Singh, was also recorded in the case. “Now further probe will be conducted under my supervision. After the completion of the probe whatever further action is required will be taken accordingly as per the law,” added the ADCP.
The deceased’s father said after his son shot himself, he was undergoing treatment at a private hospital and on March 23, he succumbed to his injuries.
“A day before taking the extreme step, my son had told me that ASI Kulwinder was asking for money else threatening him to implicate him in a fake criminal case. Earlier, when an attempt to murder case was registered against my son, then ASI Kulwinder had also given third degree torture to my son on the CIA premises,” alleged the deceased’s father.
Advocate Harish Rai Dhanda, along with the deceased’s family, had held a protest and later met senior officials regarding the matter. Dhanda said he would stand with the family till the time the accused ASI is sent behind the bars.
