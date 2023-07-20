 After rain, sewers overflow in low-lying areas near Ganda nullah in Ludhiana : The Tribune India

After rain, sewers overflow in low-lying areas near Ganda nullah in Ludhiana

Dhoka Mohalla residents express concern over broken safety walls, poor condition of bridges over Ganda Nullah

A broken safety wall of the Ganda Nullah at Dhoka Mohalla in Ludhiana on Wednesday. INDERJEET VERMA



Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, July 19

Following rainfall on Wednesday, Dhoka Mohalla and low-lying areas near Ganda Nullah again experienced sewer overflow. Meanwhile, teams of the Municipal Corporation (MC) were seen cleaning sewers during rain. These areas had recently endured flooding caused by polluted water from the Ganda Nullah.

The residents also expressed worries about the deteriorating safety walls adjacent to the Ganda Nullah. They also highlighted the poor condition of some of the bridges over the nullah. They said some of the safety walls were on the verge of collapse.

In Dhoka Mohalla, a group of residents stated about the occurrence of sewer overflow today. They emphasised the urgency of reconstructing the safety walls along the nullah to prevent future flooding. Moreover, banks of the nullah need to be strengthened.

Surinder Singh of Dhoka Mohalla said the government must ensure strengthening of the safety walls along the nullah and the bridges over the drain. He said there was a dire need to improve the sewerage system to avoid accumulation of sewage in streets.

Notably, a part of Kashmir Nagar near Ganda Nullah experienced accumulation of foul-smelling sewer water.

Waterlogging in few areas

As the rain lashed the city today, waterlogging occurred at some locations such as different sections of the NH-44, Giaspura Chowk, a section of Chandigarh Road near Samrala Chowk and a few other areas.

Water also accumulated on the Lodhi Club Road underpass, causing inconvenience to commuters. The stormwater drainage system along the NH-44 was non-functional in various sections. Additionally, a substantial amount of solid waste had accumulated in stormwater drains along the highway.

PAU records 7.8mm rainfall

The Department of Climate Change and Agricultural Meteorology, PAU, recorded 7.8 mm rainfall on Wednesday. The minimum temperature recorded was 28°C while the maximum reached 29°C today. In the forecast report issued by the department, it is stated that the weather is expected to remain cloudy with possibility of thundershowers/ rainfall over Ludhiana and its adjoining areas during the next 24 hours.

