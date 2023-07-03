After rainfall, GLADA’s 200 Feet Road in pathetic state

Tribune News Service

Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, July 2

The miserable state of the 200 Feet Road (that links Phullanwal Chowk and Dhandra Road intersection), which remains unrepaired till now, has resulted in significant hardships for commuters.

The people had to face deep potholes and pools of water after the recent rainfall. The slippery surface of the road has intensified difficulties faced by motorists, particularly those riding two-wheelers.

Despite the foundation stone being laid in March this year, the road has not been recarpeted so far. Though old road layer was removed at certain locations, the work was later stalled by ignoring the safety of commuters. Consequently, those areas where the old layer was scrapped have now become inundated with rainwater. It is not yet clear whether the project work will be resumed or GLADA will float fresh tenders for the same.

Surjit Singh, a commuter, said the severely damaged road had become hazardous and causing accidents.

He said after rainfall, it becomes challenging to navigate potholes, filled with rainwater. The slippery road conditions make it particularly difficult for two-wheeler riders.

“Commuters have been facing the deteriorated state of the road for the past three-four years due to GLADA’s negligence. Despite the foundation stone being laid over three months ago, the road had not been recarpeted on time,” he said.

A teacher from a private school situated on the road expressed difficulties faced by students and staff due to the deplorable condition of the stretch.

“Now, the road is in a pathetic condition, posing danger for the lives of commuters. We don’t know when the GLADA authorities will wake up to ensure the safety of the commuters. Elected representatives must pay attention to address the issue seriously,” she said.

The estimated cost of the road recarpeting project of GLADA is Rs 7.19 crore. GLADA’s executive engineer Sandeep Kumar said the contractor wanted to have road samples tested before proceeding with the recarpeting process. Recently, a Central Road Research Institute (CRRI) team completed analysis and submitted its report. The report had now been forwarded to the higher authorities who would make a decision regarding whether to resume the ongoing project or initiate fresh tendering procedures based on revised conditions, he said.

Old layer removed at many points

Though old road layer was removed at certain locations on 200 Feet Road, the work was later stalled by ignoring the safety of commuters. Consequently, those areas where the old layer was scrapped have now become inundated with rainwater.