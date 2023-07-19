After recent rains, pothole-ridden Rahon Road poses risk

Tribune News Service

Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, July 18

Rahon Road has become one of the most hazardous stretches in the district due to its extensive and dangerous potholes, posing a serious risk of fatal accidents. Despite numerous protests by residents in the past, the road stretch connecting Ludhiana to Mattewara has not been repaired or recarpeted to date.

Following the recent rains, huge potholes appeared on the road. The stretch in poor condition is outside the MC’s jurisdiction.

Residents said the road stretch between Khawajake and Mattewara, which was in a pathetic condition, had remained unrepaired for over a decade. The road also leads to the Mattewara forest area and the Dhusi bundh of the Sutlej near Garhi Fazal from Ludhiana.

Jagdeep Singh from Rahon Road said the road’s dilapidated condition has rendered it completely impassable for vehicles. He said the presence of numerous hazardous potholes, some spanning 15-20 feet in length and at least one foot in depth, was posing a significant threat to commuters. The road’s deterioration not only escalates the likelihood of fatal accidents but also gives rise to health issues, particularly back pain, for regular commuters. Furthermore, pregnant women face a lot of difficulties while using the stretch. As a result, some residents have resorted to using internal roads through villages as an alternative route between Ludhiana and Mattewara.

A group of residents at Garhi Fazal village expressed said the road had remained unrepaired for years, resulting in frequent road mishaps on its broken sections. They said it was the responsibility of the government to repair the road before the rainy season to prevent its further deterioration and accidents.

Sukhvir Singh, a regular commuter, said despite occurrence of numerous accidents, the road had not been repaired. Potholes have expanded in size at many locations, resulting in damage to vehicles also. At certain places, the deep potholes have covered up almost the entire road. Two-wheeler riders lose balance while passing over such pits. It is still unclear when the government authorities will finally address the issue.

In January, residents of various villages located on Rahon Road staged a protest at the DC Office here, demanding early repair of the road.

PWD’s SDO Amit Soni said the Central Government had given approval for repairing Rahon Road under the Central Road and Infrastructure Fund. The estimate had been prepared and once the department receives the required approval from the state government, tenders would be floated for the road repair project.