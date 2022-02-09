After reopening, vaccination drive picks up pace at schools

Lovleen Bains

Doraha/Sahnewal, February 8

The pace of inoculation drive in schools have picked up after reopening of educational institutions as managements, staff and parents of wards feel that their wards should be vaccinated to minimise chances of getting infected through social contacts.

Schools in and around Sahnewal and Doraha have started conducting more vaccination camps on their campuses to motivate students to take the jab. Director of Tagore International School, Sahnewal, Swati Aneja, said they organised a vaccination camp today with the assistance of Guru Nanak National College, Doraha, Fortis Hospital and CII Foundation at the school in which over 200 students got their first dose of Covaxin.

“Almost all our students have got the first dose of vaccine and those who are left too are motivated to get the same to keep themselves safe from the virus,” said principal of the school Kusum Arora.

Nankana Sahib Senior Secondary School, Budhewal, too organised a camp on the school premises yesterday in which over 250 students got the first dose of Covaxin. “It was ensured that every person aged 15 years and above takes the dose, with the prior consent of parents,” said school principal Amardeep Kaur Gill.

Principal of Government Senior Secondary School for Girls, Sahnewal, Karamjit Kaur Garcha, told this correspondent that they had already asked the Health Department and they were ready to vaccinate children.

“We are planning to organise the camp on Friday or Saturday so that students might get a day or two to rest in case of any fever or physical uneasiness after the vaccination. We are more concerned about those students who have pre boards round the corner and it is important for them to stay healthy and fit at this point of time,” the principal said.

Executive administrator of Guru Nanak Model Senior Secondary School, Doraha, Roopinder Brar and principal DP Thakur said: “We are making these efforts to motivate more students and their parents to get vaccinated so that the spread of the virus is contained to a large extent. Many of them have already got their shots before the reopening of schools but there are some others who are yet to get jabbed.”

“Our motive is to assure 100 per cent vaccination at the school. We are getting in touch with parents for the same. Sometimes, parents are hesitant. However, they should understand that with the reopening of schools, children are bound to come in contact with each other. After taking the jab, they might be at minimum risk,” said Suzi George, principal of Green Grove Senior Secondary School, Mohanpur.