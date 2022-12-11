After RPG attack in Tarn Taran, top cop reviews security in Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Nikhil Bhardwaj

Ludhiana, December 10

Following the rocket propelled grenade (RPG) attack on a police station in Tarn Taran, the Ludhiana police beefed up security of vulnerable police stations and other police establishments in the industrial hub. Personnel posted at police stations and police posts mainly situated in isolated places or on highways are being told to remain extra cautious.

Meanwhile, Ludhiana Commissioner of Police Mandeep Singh Sidhu himself went out in the field and checked security arrangements.

The top cop even checked nakas installed by the Ludhiana police to keep a tab over anti-social elements.

Talking to The Tribune, Sidhu said the police were always on an alert mode and for precautionary purposes, special nakas had been installed at strategic points in the city where vehicles were being checked. Senior police officers had also been told to remain in the fields.

About the security arrangements at the police stations, the CP said sufficient presence of police personnel were being ensured inside the police stations to respond to any emergency call or any law and order situation in their jurisdiction.

Meanwhile, police sources said after the RPG attack incident, the police had also prepared bunkers at some police stations where officials would remain present to respond to any attack. At those police stations situated on highways, bunkers had also been prepared on rooftops so that extra vigil could be kept on suspicious persons.

Security had also been increased at other police establishments at the CP’s office, CIA wings, Police Lines, etc.

Sources even said duty hours of police personnel had also been increased in the wake of the law and order situation in Punjab.