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Home / Ludhiana / After sanitation workers’ strike, 24x7 clean-up drive launched in Ludhiana

After sanitation workers’ strike, 24x7 clean-up drive launched in Ludhiana

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Sukhpreet Singh
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:47 AM Aug 03, 2026 IST
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Garbage being picked up from an area in Ludhiana on Sunday. Tribune photo: Himanshu Mahajan
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After six days of garbage piling up across Ludhiana during the sanitation workers’ strike, the Municipal Corporation (MC) has launched a round-the-clock clean-up drive to restore normalcy. Heaps of waste that had accumulated at major intersections, roads and markets in the city caused inconvenience to commuters and residents, with many stretches becoming difficult to navigate due to overflowing garbage.

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The strike had brought door-to-door garbage collection and lifting of waste from secondary collection points to a standstill. As garbage remained uncleared for nearly a week, foul smell spread across several localities and waste spilled onto roads at many busy chowks, creating an unhygienic environment.

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Following the withdrawal of the strike late on Saturday evening, sanitation workers resumed work on Sunday. The MC began day-and-night operations to clear the accumulated waste from across the city.

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Municipal Commissioner Ojasvi Alankar visited different locations to inspect the garbage-lifting operations and directed officials to speed up the clean-up so that normal sanitation services could be restored at the earliest.

Health Officer Vipan Malhotra said special teams had been constituted to tackle worst-affected areas.

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“Teams have been formed and around 20 sites have been identified where lifting has been started. Around five locations have already been cleaned while the remaining sites will be cleared in the next two to three days. We have also hired additional machinery for day-and-night operations,” he said.

According to the MC, priority is being given to locations where garbage had blocked roads and disrupted traffic movement. Officials said the remaining affected sites would be cleared in phases, after which regular door-to-door waste collection would resume across the city.

The civic body has appealed to residents to cooperate with the sanitation staff during the clean-up drive, expressing hope that things will be normal within the next two to three days.

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