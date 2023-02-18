After soil test report, C&D waste plant may get fresh lease of life

Tribune News Service

Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, February 17

The project for construction and demolition (C&D) waste management plant under the Smart City mission has been hanging fire as the project site contained garbage. The Municipal Corporation has now got the soil testing process done at the site so that the plan for civil works could be redesigned.

Earlier, work order for the civil works at an estimated cost of Rs 2.69 crore was issued in December 2021 and it was supposed to be completed by the end of June 2022. But the work could not be carried out as a huge amount of waste was found beneath the site located in the Dhandari area as per the information.

MC’s executive engineer, Balwinder Singh, who also looks after the projects of Ludhiana Smart City Limited (LSCL), said the soil testing report has come out and the LSCL will get the plan for civil works redesigned accordingly. The estimated cost may increase for the civil works that include the construction of platforms for machines and other structures.

It may be mentioned that the work order to purchase machines for the plant was issued to another contractor in June 2021 but these machines could not be installed as civil works at the plant site are yet to be completed. According to the official, the machines are ready and these would be delivered by the contractor concerned after the completion of civil works.

In the absence of any plant for the management of construction and demolition waste in the city, debris is commonly dumped in plots, along the banks of Buddha Nullah or roads of the city. The residents of some areas had raised their voice against the dumping of such waste near their houses but the MC failed to ensure the management of construction waste. Notably, a committee formed by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) in May 2021 directed the civic body to ensure the management of construction and demolition waste within three months.

Debris dumped in plots along buddha nullah banks

