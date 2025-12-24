After threat call to singer-actress Amar Noori, one nabbed

Renowned Punjabi singer and film actress Amar Noori received a death threat from some unknown caller. The suspect claimed to be a police official and issued threats related to her son.

Advertisement

As per police sources, the caller introduced himself as an inspector and asked her that her son should stop singing and music else, they might face dire consequences.

Advertisement

Worried over the threat, Amar Noori informed the Khanna police and lodged a complaint.

Advertisement

Mohit Kumar Singla, DSP, Khanna, said acting on the complaint, a case was registered against the unidentified person. Three suspects were also rounded up by the police for questioning. One of them was arrested by the police after his role was confirmed.

“The caller was not a police official. About the purpose of the threat, the questioning of the nabbed suspect is on and soon the police will divulge facts,” the DSP said.

Advertisement

According to reports, an unidentified person threatened Amar Noori via a WhatsApp call on December 20. Her family was horrified by the threat. The suspect, who identified himself as inspector Gurmeet Singh, threatened the actress with dire consequences if her son, who was active in music, did not stop singing. Amar Noori and her family were terrified after receiving the threatening call. A day later, they contacted the police and filed a written complaint providing details of the call, caller’s language and the severity of the threat.