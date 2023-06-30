After tomatoes, fruits out of reach for many

Tribune News Service

Shivani Bhakoo

Ludhiana, June 29

After tomatoes, the increasing prices of fruits are now hitting the common man hard. Be it mangoes, litchi, plums or cherries, no fruit is available for less than Rs 70-80 per kg in the market.

Domestic helps like Shanti, Priya and Kusum said other seasonal fruits like apricot, litchi and cherries are never even tasted by their children. “At the most, we buy dussehri mangoes, which are available for Rs 30-40 per kg, that too from weekly mandis at Haibowal or Barewal road. Although these are not of a good quality, our kids still wait for them and enjoy them. Other fruits are simply beyond our reach,” Shanti, who has a family of six members, said.

Amarvir Singh, a fruit arhtiya at the vegetable and fruit market near Bahadurke Road, and president, Ludhiana Hotels and Restaurants Association, said that barring dussehri mangoes, all other varieties of mangoes and other fruits were to remain costly for a few days. They would become cheaper only after the wedding season, when a fall in their demand is expected.

Pomegranate, sweet lemons most expensive

According to vendors, the most expensive fruits in the market are pomegranate and sweet lemons. Pomegranates are available for Rs 200 per kg while sweet lemons can be bought at Rs 100-110 per kg in the wholesale market. Cherries, which are coming from Kabul, are available for Rs 200 per kg.

Mustafa, a fruit vendor at Ghumar Mandi, said the prices of various fruits are up by Rs 30-40 per kg that in the retail market. “We are getting mangoes for Rs 70 from the wholesale market and selling at Rs 100 or 110 in the retail market. We are not doing anything wrong. We go to the main mandi at 4 am in acute weather conditions, get the fruit, come back and visit door-to-door as per the convenience of residents. If we are earning Rs 30 per kg, it must not pinch anyone,” Mustafa said, adding that many a times, their fruits get rotten too, if not sold on time.

Fruits are coming in bulk quantities into the city from Nashik (pomegranate), Himachal Pradesh (plums), Kinnaur (apple), Pathankot (litchi), Rajasthan (apricot), Uttar Pradesh (mango) and Nagpur (sweet lemon).