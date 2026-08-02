After twin setbacks for cyclist Harshveer at Commonwealth Games, Ludhiana residents pin hopes on remaining events

There was disappointment among sports enthusiasts and the cycling fraternity here as city cyclist Harshveer Singh Sekhon failed to impress in the two events on Friday at the ongoing Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

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Harshveer competed in the men’s individual pursuit, where he failed to qualify for the final. Later, he could not make the cut in the elimination race, ending his challenge in both events.

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The exits came as a setback for his supporters in Ludhiana, who had been eagerly following his performance after his recent selection for the Asian Cycling Championship and the Commonwealth Games. His qualification had been hailed as a major achievement for the state’s cycling, and had inspired young cyclists across the region.

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Parents optimistic

Despite the disappointing results, Harshveer’s parents, Baljeet Singh Sekhon and Baldeep Kaur, remain optimistic. “Naturally, we are disappointed that Harshveer could not achieve the desired results, but representing India at the Commonwealth Games itself is a matter of immense pride for Ludhiana. We are confident he will learn from this experience and perform much better in the remaining events,” they said.

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Satwinder Singh, alias Vicky, senior coach and secretary, Cycling Association of Ludhiana District, and Rupinder Saluja, president, expressed faith in the young cyclist.

“Every international competition is a learning experience. Harshveer gave his best in a highly competitive field. We are disappointed with the outcome, but not with his effort. We believe he has the ability to bounce back in the remaining two events — point race and scratch race,” said Vicky.

Rupinder Saluja echoed similar sentiments, expressing hope that the experience gained at the Commonwealth Games will help Harshveer emerge as a stronger athlete and achieve greater success in future international competitions.