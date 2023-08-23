After two-year wait, Ludhiana to get its first dog park soon

Tribune News Service

Manav Mander

Ludhiana, August 22

After the wait of two years, the much hyped and first-of-its kind dog park of North India, located at Bhai Randhir Singh (BRS) Nagar, will be finally inaugurated by the weekend. Preparations are on in full swing and final touches are being given to the park.

The park is spread over an area of 1.5 acres and has various facilities such as agility equipment, water fountains, benches, waste disposal bins and a veterinary clinic. It will also serve as a venue for dog shows and competitions, where owners can showcase their pets’ skills.

The park, which was delayed for two years due to formalities, was much awaited by city residents. Pet parents have been demanding for long a designated park where pets can move about and play freely without any restrictions.

Member of Parliament Ravneet Bittu today visited the spot and said dog park was in its final stages of completion. “It will provide a safe space for our furry friends to help them stay fit and healthy. The park will also serve as a venue for dog shows,” he said.

Deepanjali, who has a pet dog, said the city badly needs such places.

“Ludhiana is getting congested and there is hardly any space left for children to play, what to talk about dogs. We cannot take pet dogs to parks as people start complaining and there is no space in our locality for taking them for a stroll. I am eagerly awaiting for the park to open so that my dog can have a good time,” she said.

Another city resident said he got a call from his relatives in Chandigarh, enquiring about the dog park in Ludhiana. “They are coming to Ludhiana and also want to bring their dog along so that the pet can enjoy in the park,” he said.

Senior veterinary officer Harbans Singh Dhalla said the park was his brainchild. “I saw dog parks in the US and thought it would be a great idea to develop the same here as pet owners were really in need of some spot like this,” he said.

“There will be a nominal entry fee for the park, which will be valid for the entire day. We will plan to develop one park in each zone and entry to those will be free. We will be charging fees for entry at the BRS Nagar park as tendering was done for the project while the MC is planning to develop other parks itself, hence, there will be no fees,” said Dr Dhalla.

According to Dr Dhalla, it is the first-of-its-kind park in North India and third in the country, others being at Hyderabad and Mumbai.

Venue for shows, contests

