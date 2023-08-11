After woman’s death, dowry death case registered; 3 held

Ludhiana, August 10
After the death of a woman, Ramandeep Kaur (26), who died under mysterious circumstances at her in-laws’ house on Tuesday night, the Dugri police on Wednesday night registered a case of dowry death.
The suspects have been identified as deceased’s husband Karamjit Singh, her father-in-law Narinderpal Singh and mother-in-law Charanjit Kaur, all residents of Guru Gyan Vihar, Dugri.
The complainant, Satnam Singh, of Durga Nagar, Ambala, said his sister got married to Karamjit in September 2020. A few months after the wedding, her husband and in-laws started torturing her for dowry. On several occasions, the suspects promised that they would not torture her but they did not budge and continued to harass her.
On Tuesday, the woman was again tortured due to which she went to her room and died by suicide. Later, the suspects tried to present the suicide as a natural death case. They said Ramandeep died after she fainted in her room.
Investigating officer ASI Bheesham Dev said after registering a case, all suspects were arrested by the police.
