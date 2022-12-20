After woman's death, kin demand arrest of spouse, other suspects

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, December 19

After the death of 22-year-old Muskan, who allegedly committed suicide at Dr Ambedkar Nagar here on Saturday, the police booked her husband, mother-in-law and two others for alleged dowry death.

The suspects were identified as Amit Kumar (victim’s husband) and Urmila (mother-in-law) of Dr Ambedkar Nagar, Munish of Ambala and Deepak

of Dashmesh Nagar

here. The police on Sunday arrested Urmila and Deepak. Other suspects, including victim’s husband, are yet to be arrested in the case.

The kin of the deceased staged a protest outside the Model Town police station on Monday, demanding the arrest of all suspects in the case.

After getting assurance from the police that the remaining suspects would be arrested soon, they ended the protest.

Deceased’s mother Sangeeta, a resident of Guru Gobind Singh Nagar in Ludhiana, complained to the police that her daughter Muskan got married to Amit in 2020 and the suspect had been harassing her for dowry since then.

“On December 17, I received a phone call from my daughter’s mother-in-law Urmila, who first said Muskan had consumed something and later, she stated that she hanged herself in a room. However, my daughter died before I reached the DMCH,” she said.

Sub-inspector Dharmpal said a case under Section 304-B (Dowry death) of the IPC had been registered at the Model Town police station against the suspects.

Two of the suspects, Urmila and Deepak, had been arrested so far. Efforts were on to arrest other suspects in the case, the police official said.