Against all odds, artist earns national recognition

Tucked away in a corner of Government Senior Secondary School, Nehru Garden, is a modest art room where creativity finds its truest expression — not just on the walls, but in the life of the man who teaches there.

Sukhwinder Singh, the school’s passionate drawing teacher, embodies a journey as compelling and colourful as his artwork: a story of defiance, determination and ultimately, recognition.

Born and raised in Jalandhar, Sukhwinder grew up in a humble family where formal education rarely extended beyond Class 12 and art was never seen beyond a mere hobby. “I was very young when I fell in love with painting,” he recalls. “I would draw all day, but my parents wanted me to work in my father’s shop instead.”

Despite the weight of expectations, his love for art never dimmed. Sukhwinder’s father wanted him to become an electrician. But Sukhwinder’s heart was elsewhere. A turning point came when he discovered that Mehr Chand Polytechnic offered a diploma in art and craft. “That’s when my journey truly began and I learnt everything about art,” he says with quiet pride.

With the support of his teachers, he ventured into illustration. His talent and dedication soon led him to clear the competitive entrance exam for a Bachelor of Fine Arts at the Government College of Art, Chandigarh — a milestone that marked a shift in his family’s perception.

“My parents finally saw what I was striving for,” he says. “Becoming the first in my family to secure a government job changed everything.” His mother, once sceptical, kept the newspaper article that covered Singh’s story in the family’s pooja room — a moment of acceptance and pride.

Today, Sukhwinder is not only a revered educator but also an acclaimed artist whose work has earned accolades across the country. Among his many honours are the prestigious State Award by the Punjab Lalit Kala Akademi (2009) and two national-level awards in 2014 — one from the NDMC in New Delhi and another from IAFA Gallery, Amritsar.

His achievements also include recognition at the Annual Exhibition by the Bank of Punjab (1998 and 2007), a merit award from the Punjab Lalit Kala Akademi at Virsa Vihar in Jalandhar, and the Surtaal Award from the Punjab government in 2003. He has exhibited at prominent venues nationwide, including the iconic Jehangir Art Gallery in Mumbai — a dream for many artists.

Despite his success, Sukhwinder remains rooted in his mission as a teacher. “Whatever I am today, it’s because of art,” he reflects.

