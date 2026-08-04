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Home / Ludhiana / Against all odds, paralysed teacher keeps Selkiana school running alone

Against all odds, paralysed teacher keeps Selkiana school running alone

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Sukhpreet Singh
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:23 AM Aug 04, 2026 IST
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Yogesh Dutta teaches students at Government Primary School in Selkiana village. INDERJEET VERMA
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For nearly 15 years, Government Primary School in Selkiana village has been functioning with just one teacher. The responsibility now rests with Yogesh Dutta, a paralysed teacher on deputation, who manages all eight classes and 25 students while also handling the school’s administrative and official work.

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The situation has raised concerns among parents and residents, who say a single teacher cannot provide adequate attention to students across different age groups simultaneously. Despite the challenges, Dutta attends school every day and continues to ensure that teaching does not come to a standstill.

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In addition to classroom teaching, he is responsible for maintaining school records, completing official documentation, preparing reports and carrying out other departmental duties, leaving limited time for individual classes.

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Speaking to The Tribune, Yogesh Dutta said, “I am giving my best because it is my core responsibility to provide quality education to the students. I try to teach every child despite the challenges. However, managing all the classes along with official work is not easy.”

Village residents say they appreciate the teacher’s dedication but believe the Education Department must appoint additional staff without further delay.

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Nirbhay Singh, a resident of Selkiana village, said, “We respect the teacher’s hard work, but one person cannot effectively manage eight classes. Children need individual attention at the primary level. Because of the shortage of teachers, many parents have admitted their children to nearby private schools. The government should immediately appoint more teachers so that children in the village receive the quality education they deserve.”

Teachers’ union leaders have also expressed concern over the issue. Sukhwinder Singh Chahal, president of the Government Teachers’ Union, Punjab, said the state government had promised to strengthen government schools by filling vacant posts, but many schools were still operating with only one teacher.

“There are several primary schools where a single teacher is handling multiple classes. No separate recruitment has been carried out for pre-primary sections. Existing teachers are already overburdened with teaching as well as administrative responsibilities. Every class should have a dedicated teacher to ensure effective learning,” he said.

Deputy Education Officer Manoj Kumar said the matter would be examined. “I will look into the issue and direct the concerned officials to take appropriate steps so that the studies of students do not suffer,” he said.

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