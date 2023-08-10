Age no bar as govt regularises jobs of contractual staff

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, August 9

The state government has regularised the jobs even of those contractual employees who have crossed the upper age limit for regularisation, AAP MLAs from the city and the MC Commissioner said here on Wednesday.

“Under the recent policy notified by the state government, contractual employees who have been working in the MC continuously for the past 10 years and above, have been regularised. These include sweepers/sewermen, beldars, drivers and gardeners etc,” they said.

Ludhiana city MLAs including Gurpreet Bassi Gogi, Ashok Prashar Pappi, Daljit Singh Bhola Grewal, Rajinderpal Kaur Chhina, Kulwant Singh Sidhu, Madan Lal Bagga and MC Commissioner Shena Aggarwal addressed the media persons at MC Zone D office on Wednesday.

The legislators stated that the AAP-led state government had earlier regularised the services of contractual employees (sweepers and sewermen) of MC, but a number of employees were left out as they had crossed the upper age limit for regularisation, which is 37 years for General category and 42 years for SC category.

“Lists of contractual MC employees, covered under the policy, are being prepared and would be forwarded to the state government. The civic body officials have also appealed to the eligible employees to submit their required documents with the authorities, so that the process can be completed before August 31,” they said.

The legislators said they will also take up the cases of remaining employees with the state government and they will also be regularised in the days ahead.