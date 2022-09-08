Aggregator policy: Taxi operators protest outside MLA's residence

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, September 7

Members of a taxi operators union staged a protest at Ghumar Mandi, here, and handed over a memorandum to the MLA from Ludhiana West, Gurpreet Gogi, on Wednesday. They had gathered outside the residence of Gogi in Ghumar Mandi.

The agitators demanded that Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann should take necessary measures to save the taxi business. They said if the aggregator policy of Punjab, which was lying pending with the Transport Department, was implemented, unemployed youths could get job opportunities. If the policy was adopted, the government would also be able to generate good revenue from cab companies, the protesting members said.

They also demanded from the Chief Minister that the state government should develop a mobile app for job opportunities for taxi operators. They also alleged that the big companies which provide cab services were exploiting the people and charging huge commissions from drivers. They also demanded the cancellation of an Amendment Bill regarding the Punjab Motor Vehicles Taxation Act, 1924.

Expressing anger, they said taxes on all India tourist buses and taxis were not waived during the Covid-19 pandemic. They wanted these taxes to be waived off. A taxi operator, Pal, said they had been raising voice for their demands for a long time. “We want the state government to meet all our pending demands at the earliest,” he said.

Gogi said he had also talked to the CM and Transport Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar regarding the issues of taxi operators. Both would soon conduct a meeting with them.

“The taxi operators are suffering due to wrong policies of the previous governments. Now, the AAP government will resolve their issues on a priority basis,” Gogi said.