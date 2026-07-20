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Home / Ludhiana / Agitation against bar counsel policy intensifies; advocates begin dharna outside Ludhiana CJM court

Agitation against bar counsel policy intensifies; advocates begin dharna outside Ludhiana CJM court

'No Work' protest continues; JAC to launch hunger strikes at district level, protest demonstrations in Chandigarh, New Delhi

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Rajneesh Lakhanpal
Ludhiana, Updated At : 01:51 PM Jul 20, 2026 IST
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District Bar Association president Vipan Saggar, secretary Himanshu Walia and other lawyers stage a dharna against the Legal Aid Defence counsel (LADC) system at the Courts Complex on Monday. Photo: Ashwani Dhiman
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The agitation against the Legal Aid Defence Counsel (LADC) policy intensified across Punjab on Monday as advocates began an indefinite dharna outside the Court of the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) in Ludhiana while continuing their 'No Work' protest.

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The strike affected judicial work in the district, with most cases being adjourned.

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The escalation followed a virtual meeting of the Joint Action Committee (JAC) of Bar Associations on Sunday, during which members unanimously decided to intensify the statewide agitation. The committee resolved that the ‘No Work’ protest would continue until the LADC policy is withdrawn.

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As part of the next phase of the agitation, the JAC decided to launch relay hunger strikes at the district level, protest demonstrations at the Punjab and Haryana High Court in Chandigarh, and a dharna and hunger strike near the Supreme Court in New Delhi.

The committee also resolved that advocates would individually submit representations to the Chief Justice of India opposing the LADC policy. Delegations will also approach Bar Associations in Haryana to seek their support and broaden the movement.

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District Bar Association, Ludhiana, president Vipin Sagar said no concrete decision had yet been taken on the advocates’ demands.

He said the strike and ‘No Work’ protest would continue until a satisfactory written assurance was received from the competent authorities.

Bar Association secretary Himanshu Walia said the agitation was aimed at protecting the rights of advocates and the independence of Bar Associations.

He said advocates across Punjab remain united under the Joint Action Committee and would participate in all programmes announced in the coming days.

The Bar Association appealed to advocates to maintain unity and discipline, reiterating that the agitation and court strike would continue the LADC policy is withdrawn.

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