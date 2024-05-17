Agri college students embark on educational tour to PAU

Tribune News Service

The second and third year students of the BSc (Hons) Agriculture Programme, enrolled at PAU-College of Agriculture, Ballowal Saunkhri, embarked on an educational tour to Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) in Ludhiana.

The Director of the School of Organic Farming, Dr Sohan Singh Walia, organised an interactive session on organic farming practices for both batches. Field experiments, showcasing seasonal organic crops and emphasising benefits for farmers, were also demonstrated.

Dr Neeraj Rani introduced students to the integrated farming system, displaying different breeds of animals and fish and highlighting their advantages. Students were also apprised of transgenic crops. They also visited the tissue culture laboratory and the newly established Accel Breed in the School of Biotechnology.

Dr Tanya Thakur, a floriculturist, enlightened students about the diversity of plants in the botanical garden. The visit to the processing plant for wheat and rice was also arranged, and information about various machines, such as rice milling plants and flour milling plants, was shared with the students.

Varsity mourns loss

of former stalwarts

Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) in Ludhiana reverberated with a solemn atmosphere as it hosted a condolence meeting to pay homage to two esteemed luminaries, Dr Surjit Patar and Dr Karam Singh Nandpuri, former stalwarts of the institution, who recently passed away. The meeting saw a congregation of PAU officers, faculty and staff, including Vice-Chancellor Dr Satbir Singh Gosal.

Addressing the gathering, Dr Gosal expressed sorrow at the demise of Dr Surjit Patar, a towering figure in Punjabi literature whose words had enriched the academic discourse and also adorned the cultural tapestry of Punjab. Dr Gosal said Dr Patar’s humility and generosity had endeared him to all fortunate enough to have crossed paths with him, leaving an indelible mark on the landscape of Punjabi literature.

Offering condolences to the family of Dr Nandpuri, Dr Gosal acknowledged the pivotal role played by the late vegetable scientist in revolutionising Punjab’s agricultural sector. He said Dr Nandpuri’s contributions to the Green Revolution and his relentless pursuit of innovation were lauded, underscoring his enduring legacy in agricultural science. Dr Gosal emphasised that the legacies of both luminaries would serve as guiding lights for PAU, inspiring future generations to strive for excellence in academia and beyond.

As a mark of respect, a one-minute silence was observed by the gathering.

