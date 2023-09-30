Agri Dept holds workshop on stubble burning

Our Correspondent

Mandi Ahmedgarh, Sept 29

In a bid to nudge farmers to shun stubble burning, the Agricultural Department of the Ahmedgarh subdivision today organised a workshop at Kanganwal village to sensitise them about the deleterious effects of the practice. Agricultural Development Officer Kulbir Singh Dhindsa presided over the concluding session, and Executive Magistrate Manmohan Kaushik was the chief guest on the occasion.

Paddy cultivators, led by Kanganwal sarpanch Rupinder Singh Piddu, vowed to support the campaign launched by the Punjab Government against stubble burning. The growers took a pledge that they would not allow any kind of pollution.

Responding to demands raised by progressive farmers, Kaushik said the suggestions and complaints put forward by the tillers would be brought to the attention of higher authorities.

“We will collect information about the farmers who have been complying with the guidelines of the National Green Tribunal through our revenue officials so that their names can be recommended to Ahmedgarh SDM Harbans Singh for recognition,” said Kaushik.

