Agri-engineering college alumni share bonhomie

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 29

About 150 alumni from across the country converged at the Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) to go down memory lane and with warm bonhomie at the Annual Alumni Meet of the College of Agricultural Engineering and Technology (COAET), PAU.

Dr Satbir Singh Gosal, vice-chancellor, PAU, was the chief guest at the meet. Former COAET deans Dr SR Verma, Dr PK Gupta and Dr Ashok Kumar; former registrar Dr VK Sharma; former Dean of Postgraduate Studies Dr KD Mannan; and former Punjab Agriculture Commissioner Dr BS Sidhu were among the distinguished alumni present on the occasion. Alumni from batches 1973 and 1998 were esepcially joyous as they were celebrating their golden and silver jubilees, respectively.

The chief patron of the Alumni Association, Dr Manjeet Singh, who is also the Dean of COAET, hailed the alumni for their immense contributions and professional excellence in the field of agricultural engineering worldwide.

Established in 1964, the College of Agricultural Engineering and Technology has produced approximately 2,700 engineers who have excelled as academicians, researchers, administrators, and entrepreneurs across diverse fields, he said.

The gala event featured cultural performances by students, adding vibrancy to the atmosphere. The alumni participated in the photo booth session and the fun activities. A thoughtful student-alumni interaction on the hostel premises provided an invaluable opportunity for the new students to glean insights and wisdom from their predecessors.

