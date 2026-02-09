DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Tribune Holiday Sale Winners Announced
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Ludhiana / Agri experts give farmers mushroom cultivation training at PAMETI

Agri experts give farmers mushroom cultivation training at PAMETI

Expert sessions delivered by mycologists; 92 farmers take part

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 04:30 AM Feb 09, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
FILE photo
Advertisement

Punjab Agricultural Management and Extension Training Institute (PAMETI) organised a four-day training programme on “Mushroom Cultivation and Processing” at its campus under the Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana.

Advertisement

As many as 92 farmers and farm-employed women from different districts of Punjab participated in the training aimed at enhancing the technical knowledge and entrepreneurial skills of farmers in mushroom production and value addition.

Advertisement

Dr Rupinder Kaur, Deputy Director (Human Resource Management), PAMETI, explained the schedule and content of the four-day module to the trainees. PAMETI Director Dr KB Singh introduced the programme, emphasising the importance of mushroom cultivation as a profitable agri-enterprise and a means to increase farmers’ income.

Advertisement

Expert sessions were delivered by mycologists from the Punjab Agricultural University's (PAU) microbiology department on different varieties of mushroom that can be grown in Punjab, farm design and compost making (short and long methods). Experts conducted practical sessions on spawn and compost preparation to make the training a hands-on experience for participants.

Dr Poonam Sachdev from the department of food science and technology, PAU, organised practical sessions on mushroom processing, covering drying, powder making and pickle preparation. Participants were apprised of financial support and subsidy schemes available for horticulturists by Jaspreet Kaur, head of department of horticulture, Ludhiana. Dr Ravneet Singh demonstrated various packaging techniques at the Small-Scale Packaging Centre for Horicultural Produce for Small and Marginal Farmers at PAMETI. An exposure visit was also organised to ‘Dhaliwal Mushroom Farm’, a progressive mushroom-producing unit at Malliana village in Moga.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts