Agri experts give farmers mushroom cultivation training at PAMETI

Punjab Agricultural Management and Extension Training Institute (PAMETI) organised a four-day training programme on “Mushroom Cultivation and Processing” at its campus under the Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana.

As many as 92 farmers and farm-employed women from different districts of Punjab participated in the training aimed at enhancing the technical knowledge and entrepreneurial skills of farmers in mushroom production and value addition.

Dr Rupinder Kaur, Deputy Director (Human Resource Management), PAMETI, explained the schedule and content of the four-day module to the trainees. PAMETI Director Dr KB Singh introduced the programme, emphasising the importance of mushroom cultivation as a profitable agri-enterprise and a means to increase farmers’ income.

Expert sessions were delivered by mycologists from the Punjab Agricultural University's (PAU) microbiology department on different varieties of mushroom that can be grown in Punjab, farm design and compost making (short and long methods). Experts conducted practical sessions on spawn and compost preparation to make the training a hands-on experience for participants.

Dr Poonam Sachdev from the department of food science and technology, PAU, organised practical sessions on mushroom processing, covering drying, powder making and pickle preparation. Participants were apprised of financial support and subsidy schemes available for horticulturists by Jaspreet Kaur, head of department of horticulture, Ludhiana. Dr Ravneet Singh demonstrated various packaging techniques at the Small-Scale Packaging Centre for Horicultural Produce for Small and Marginal Farmers at PAMETI. An exposure visit was also organised to ‘Dhaliwal Mushroom Farm’, a progressive mushroom-producing unit at Malliana village in Moga.