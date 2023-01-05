Agri university director gets NAAS fellowship

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, January 4

Dr Ajmer Singh Dhatt, Director of Research, Punjab Agricultural University, has been bestowed, prestigious fellowship by the National Academy of Agricultural Science (NAAS) for his contribution in the domain of vegetable science.

Out of the 27 varieties and hybrids of different vegetables developed and released by Dr AS Dhatt, 10 have been identified at the national level.

Dr AS Dhatt has also developed/standardised 32 production technologies and machines for use in vegetable cultivation.