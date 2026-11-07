Agri university faculty members, research scholars shine at national symposium in Shimla

Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) faculty members and research scholars brought laurels to the institute at a national symposium at ICAR-Central Potato Research Institute (CPRI), Shimla, Himachal Pradesh.

More than 150 research papers were presented during the two-day symposium, titled ‘Next-Generation Plant Health Strategies for Climate Resilience, Food Security and Sustainable Agriculture’ that witnessed participation from scientists, academicians, researchers and students from across the country.

The institute simultaneously hosted the northern zonal meeting of the Indian Phytopathological Society (IPS), annual meeting of Indian Society of Plant Pathologists (INSOPP), Indian Potato Association (IPA) and Himalayan Phyotpathological Society (HPS).

Principal plant pathologist (rice) Jagjeet Singh Lore from the PAU’s Department of Plant Breeding and Genetics delivered a key lecture during the symposium.

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The ‘Dr SS Kang Best PhD Thesis Award’, along with a cash prize of Rs 11,000, was conferred on Priyanka Negi for her doctoral research titled ‘Etiology and Management of Guava Wilt Complex’. It was conducted under the guidance of principal plant pathologist (fruits) Anita Arora from the PAU’s Department of Fruit Science.

PhD scholar Suyansha, who is working under the guidance of senior plant pathologist (wheat) Ritu Bala from the Department of Plant Breeding and Genetics, was selected from the north zone for the national level MJ Narsimhan Academic Merit Award Contest for her research on genetic variability in ‘tilletia indica’ and genome-wide association studies for Karnal bunt resistance in wheat.

In paper presentation categories, plant pathologist Ambika Rautela from the Department of Plant Pathology received the best oral presentation award.

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Plant pathologist (rice) Harpreet Singh from Department of Plant Breeding and Genetics secured the third position in the oral presentation category.

Among the research scholars, Gurleen Kaur, Simran Kaur and Khushwinder Kaur secured first, second and third positions, respectively, in poster presentations in various technical sessions.

Department of Plant Pathology head Vineet Kumar was honoured in recognition of his contributions to the society INSOPP.

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Ritu Bala got the ‘Fellow of the Indian Society of Plant Pathologists (INSOPP)’ award.