Agri university hosts 2-day boot camp for startups, innovators

The NIDHI-Technology Business Incubator (NIDHI-TBI) organised a two-day boot camp for startups, entrepreneurs and innovators at Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), with the support of university administration and the Directorate of Extension Education.

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According to the organisers, the event served as a vibrant platform for aspiring entrepreneurs, startups, and agriculture-based innovators to showcase their creativity and potential through value-added products. The boot camp featured an array of innovative products developed from fruits, vegetables, cereals and pulses, among others.

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The participants displayed a wide variety of offerings, including skincare products, packaged cold-pressed oil, millet-based bakery products, bio-enzyme cleaners and hand washes, fruit jams, processed turmeric powder and pulses, jaggery and its products, ready-to-eat and ready-to-cook food items, protein bars, and powders. The products highlighted the growing emphasis on sustainability, diversification and value addition in agriculture, demonstrating how traditional farming outputs can be transformed into commercially viable products, the organisers added.

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The boot camp also provided experiential learning environment for the participants and enabled them to engage with potential customers, receive real-time feedback, and refine their marketing strategies and sales techniques, the organsiers said.

They said the hands-on exposure played a significant role in enhancing their confidence and business acumen.

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The initiative was conducted under the guidance of Ramandeep Singh, principal investigator, NIDHI-TBI, and director, School of Business Studies (SBS), PAU. He was supported by Poonam A Sachdev, co-principal investigator, NIDHI-TBI, and principal food technologist, PAU.

The camp provided critical insights into product development, branding and market positioning, preparing the participants to compete effectively in evolving markets.

During the event, farmers, students and budding entrepreneurs were encouraged to explore new business opportunities in the agricultural sector.

Experts emphasised the importance of value addition as a key driver for increasing farm income and promoting sustainable agricultural practices.

By fostering an entrepreneurial mindset, the boot camp inspired participants to adopt innovative approaches and leverage scientific advancements in agri-business, the organisers said.

The NIDHI-TBI team engaged with the visitors and farmers throughout the event, addressed their queries, shared knowledge and promoted the mission and objectives.

According to the organisers, the boot camp played a significant role in bridging the gap between research, innovation and commercialisation.

“By nurturing start-ups and supporting agri-tech innovation, NIDHI-TBI continues to contribute toward building a sustainable and prosperous agricultural ecosystem. Such initiatives empower entrepreneurs and strengthen the agricultural economy by encouraging value-driven growth and innovation,” said Ramandeep Singh.