Agri university observes World Bio-Enzyme Day

Ludhiana, January 6
The Department of Microbiology in collaboration with the Department of Renewable Energy Engineering, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), celebrated the ‘World Bio-Enzyme Day’ on the birth anniversary of Rosukon Poompanvong, inventor of ‘Eco Enzyme’. They sprayed bio-enzyme in a stagnant pond located in the Majri village of Mullanpur Dakhan.
Urmila Gupta, head, Department of Microbiology said, “Bio-enzymes work like enzymes and degrade a large amount of waste in a small time. They are a substitute of inorganic cleanser and act as a bioremediation agent. They can be made from fruit and vegetable waste.
