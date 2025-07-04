Agri varsity alumni raise demand for sports museum

Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), Ludhiana, has taken a commendable step by setting up a museum to recognise contributions and achievements of its scientist, Dr Gurdev Singh Khush, an agronomist, geneticist and recipient of the 1996 World Food Prize. This gesture acknowledges his hard work and dedication, depicting his accomplishments and impact on agriculture.

Advertisement

The contributions of other renowned scientists from the university are also recognised and highlighted in their respective departments or sections and this acknowledgement showcases the university’s commitment to honour it’s esteemed faculty and researchers.

Many of the university’s scientists such as Dr DS Athwal, Dr AS Atwal, Dr Khem Singh Gill, Dr Manjit Singh Kang, Dr Baldev Singh Dhillon, Dr Satbir Singh Gosal etc have played an important role in advancing agricultural research and development in the country and have inspired future generations of scientists and researchers.

Advertisement

But it must not be overlooked that the university also has a notable reputation for producing talented sportspersons, who have excelled in various games and made a significant impact on both national and international stages. These achievements display the university’s commitment to nurturing not only academic excellence but also sporting talent.

The alumni of the PAU have excelled in various sports, including Padma Shri awardees Prithipal Singh and Charanjit Singh, besides Arjuna award winner Ramandeep Singh Grewal, Lata Mahajan (world cup), Shiv Sharan Singh (coach of Canada national hockey team), Rajwinder Singh, Jagjit Singh, Yadwinder Singh and Navjot Singh Dhaliwal (national-level hockey players).

Advertisement

Harminder Singh Bhullar, former joint director, sports and cultural activities, PAU, and senior hockey player, along with others, has advocated for the setting up of a sports museum on the university campus in recognition of its sportspersons.

The list of sportspersons of yesteryears also include Jai Gopal, Amrik Singh, Manjit Singh Mahal, Avtar Singh, Inderjit Singh, Yash Pal, Inderbir Singh Gill, Parampal Singh, Naveen Sharma (cricket); Pushpinder Singh (volleyball); Yurinder Singh and Surjit Singh Mahal (lawn tennis).

Dr Mahal was selected as the umpire for the PCA panel in 1982, BCCI Ranji panel in 1986 and all India panel in 1990. He umpired 58 Ranji Trophy and Duleep Trophy matches. He also took part in five three-day and ODI practice matches— including Sri Lanka vs West Indies (1987), India vs England (2003) and India vs Zimbabwe (2003).

These students have urged Vice-Chancellor Dr Satbir Singh Gosal to establish a sports museum as the one set up in recognition of the institution’s scientist, Dr Khush’s achievements.

Bhullar said by highlighting their achievements, the museum would serve as a source of inspiration for the current students, encouraging them to follow in their footsteps. “The comparison to the existing museum for the scientist is apt, as it would provide a platform to celebrate the university’s sporting heritage and recognise the contributions of its athletes,” said Bhullar.

Olympian Ramandeep Singh Grewal, former captain of the national hockey team, said the initiative would definitely foster a culture of excellence in sports and motivate students to strive for greatness, emulating the achievements of their seniors.

“The alumni have brought recognition and pride to the university and the state, demonstrating the importance of sports and physical education in the institution’s overall development. Establishing a sports museum would serve as a platform to showcase the university’s rich sporting heritage, highlighting the accomplishments of its athletes and the impact they have had on the national and international sports scene. This would also motivate students to engage in various games and sports, promoting a culture of athleticism and healthy competition within the university and outside,” said Dr Mahal.

Another alumni, Ajat Pal Singh Punia, former hockey player and president of the PAU Sportspersons Association and general secretary of Hockey Ludhiana, expressed similar sentiments, supporting the idea of establishing a sports museum to encourage the students to take up sports and games. This would serve as a motivational platform, highlighting the achievements of the PAU’s sports alumni and would inspire current students to pursue excellence in sports, he added.