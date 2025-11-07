Agri varsity champions student wellness through fitness events

The Directorate of Students’ Welfare, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), conducted the ‘Fitness Freak’ (men and women) and ‘Best Physique’ (men) competitions on November 4, drawing participation from 30 students across various colleges.

In the ‘Fitness Freak Competition’ (men), Mohd Rihan (Agriculture College) clinched the first place, followed by Khushkaran Singh (Agri-Engineering College) in second, and Mehakdeep Singh (Agriculture College) and Gurmanjot Singh (Agri-Engineering College) sharing third.

In the women’s section, Gurpreet Kaur (Horticulture College) secured the top spot, with Arundeep Kaur (Basic Sciences College) and Haritha M (Horticulture College) taking second and third places, respectively.

The ‘Best Physique Competition’ (men) saw Vivek Ghai (BSC) and Navjot Singh (AC) win the first and second positions, while Romanpreet Singh (AEC) and Navpreet Singh (AC) jointly earned the third spot.

Dr Charanjit Singh Aulakh, Dean, College of Agriculture, and the chief guest on the occasion, congratulated the winners, saying, “This is the era of fitness. Young people are redefining health by prioritising both physical and mental well-being. Such events inspire discipline and self-care.”

Dr Nirmal Singh Jaura, Director of Students’ Welfare, praised the participants for their commitment: “Fitness is not just about physique—it’s about resilience, routine and responsibility. These students are setting a powerful example.”

Participants echoed the same spirit. Gurpreet Kaur, winner in the women’s category, said, “Competing was empowering. It’s not just about winning—it’s about showing up for yourself and your health.”

Mohd Rihan, winner in the men’s category, said, “Fitness is a lifestyle. The PAU gave us a platform to celebrate that, and I’m proud to represent my college.”

Navjot Singh, second-place winner in the best physique category, shared, “Preparing for this competition pushed me beyond my limits. It’s not just about muscles—it’s about mind-set, discipline and showing up every day. I’m grateful the PAU encourages us to grow both physically and mentally.”

The event was attended by faculty and coaches, including Dr Prabhjodh Singh, Dr Pavneet Kaur, Dr Rupinder Toor, Kanwaljit Kaur, Dr Sukhbir Singh, Dr Paramvir Singh, Dr Davinder Singh and sports mentors Ajay Kumar, Gurteg Singh and Gurmeet Singh.

The competition not only celebrated physical excellence but also reinforced the PAU’s commitment to holistic student development.