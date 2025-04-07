Agri varsity entomologist wins photo contest
Assistant Professor Prasad Shrikrishna Burange from the department of entomology at Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) won the first prize in a photography contest organised by the RTS Flowers at Nanowal Khurd village in Fatehgarh Sahib, recently.
Earlier, Dr Burange earned prizes in an international photography competition in the USA, third-place in the Indian Entomologist Photo Contest, New Delhi, and bagged a prize at the Biocarve Seeds (2021) Photography Contest, further demonstrating his fervour towards photography. Besides, he also contributed to the Hunar Hoopla 2024 newsletter, National Youth Festival, PAU.
