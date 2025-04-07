DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Ludhiana / Agri varsity entomologist wins photo contest

Agri varsity entomologist wins photo contest

Assistant Professor Prasad Shrikrishna Burange from the department of entomology at Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) won the first prize in a photography contest organised by the RTS Flowers at Nanowal Khurd village in Fatehgarh Sahib, recently. Earlier, Dr Burange earned...
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 08:41 AM Apr 07, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Assistant Professor Prasad Shrikrishna Burange from the department of entomology at Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) won the first prize in a photography contest organised by the RTS Flowers at Nanowal Khurd village in Fatehgarh Sahib, recently.

Earlier, Dr Burange earned prizes in an international photography competition in the USA, third-place in the Indian Entomologist Photo Contest, New Delhi, and bagged a prize at the Biocarve Seeds (2021) Photography Contest, further demonstrating his fervour towards photography. Besides, he also contributed to the Hunar Hoopla 2024 newsletter, National Youth Festival, PAU.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper