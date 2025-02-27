Agri varsity establishes Dr Surjit Patar Chair

Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) established the Dr Surjit Patar Chair at the Department of Agricultural Journalism, Languages, and Culture. The chair was formally inaugurated today by Vice-Chancellor Satbir Singh Gosal, alongside Bhupinder Patar, who presented Dr Patar’s first book, spectacles, and pen as a symbol of his enduring influence. Dr Gosal expressed his appreciation for Dr Patar’s contributions, stating, “The PAU is Dr Patar’s professional home, a confluence of art and science. His footprints are deeply embedded in this institution, and we are committed to preserving his literary and cultural legacy through this chair.”

Sharing details, the Head of the Department of Agricultural Journalism, Languages, and Culture, Dr Sheetal Thapar, revealed that the chair’s responsibility had been entrusted to Professor Jagdish Kaur, who expressed gratitude for the opportunity and assured that the chair would serve as a hub for creative and literary initiatives.

“Under its aegis, open mic sessions, ‘’Meet the Poet’’ events, poetry workshops, literary seminars, and recognition programmes for young poets will be introduced to inspire students in agricultural sciences and beyond,” Dr Thapar highlighted.

Advertisement

Dr Jagdish Kaur announced that a dedicated shelf would be curated to house Dr Patar’s works, providing valuable research resources.