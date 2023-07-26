Agri varsity experts devise contingency plan to mitigate crop damage in floods

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, July 25

Rainfall since July 8 has caused massive flooding in the state, submerging more than two lakh hectares of fields. As farmers face the daunting prospect of substantial losses, experts from Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), Ludhiana, have devised a contingency plan to mitigate the damage.

PAU experts have suggested transplanting two short-duration rice varieties: PR 126 and Pusa Basmati 1509. Vice-Chancellor Satbir Singh Gosal said the long-duration rice varieties require a lengthy period of 110 to 130 days to mature after transplanting, rendering them unprofitable if planted late.

The VC said that the PAU-developed PR 126 matured in 93 days after transplanting. This early-maturity variety would save time, allowing farmers to sow late without incurring heavy losses. It would also enable farmers to sow next wheat crop in time. “Moreover, PR 126 has adapted well to all districts of Punjab, making it an ideal choice,” he added.

Ajmer Singh Dhatt, Director of Research at PAU, revealed that PR 126, which was released for cultivation in 2017, outshone its peers with a shorter growth period by one month compared to Pusa 44 and two to three weeks faster than other varieties. Farmers, in favourable conditions, even achieved an impressive yield of 38 quintals per acre, surpassing the average yield of 30 quintals per acre. Likewise, Pusa Basmati 1509 is another suitable variety which gives high yield, besides maturing early.

Gurmeet Singh Buttar, the Director of Extension Education at PAU, said the university would utilise its vast network of Krishi Vigyan Kendras and Regional Research Stations/Seed Farms to implement the contingency plan.

The university has sown PR 126 and Pusa Basmati 1509 nursery on approximately 30 acres of land. These nurseries would be ready for transplanting in just 25-30 days. By August 10, 2023, farmers would be able to obtain these varieties from various PAU stations, KVKs, the state Department of Agriculture and PUNSEED. Transplanting before August 15, 2023, would be the key to safeguarding their yield.

PAU experts say that the next wheat crop can be sown timely with recently developed method of surface seeding after harvesting paddy. For those farmers who prefer alternatives to rice, Buttar offered a few viable options like toria, fodder crops, sugarcane, and some vegetables crops.

Buttar laid out the contingency plan for farmers to recover and minimize losses amidst the challenging floods in the state. He advised the farmers to make arrangements for draining out excess water.

He said, “For rice, fill gaps due to seedling mortality; apply fertilizers after draining water, and transplant PR 126 and Pusa Basmati 1509. For maize, prevent excessive water stagnation with proper drainage, treat with weekly spray of 3% urea solution, and add extra nitrogen

(25-50 kg urea/acre) after flooding.”

#Punjab Agricultural University PAU