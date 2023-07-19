Agri varsity food technologists win accolades at int'l conference

Ludhiana, July 18
A PhD scholar and a teaching assistant of the Department of Food Science and Technology at Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) recently won accolades at the international conference on ‘Current Advances in Agriculture, Animal Husbandry and Allied Sciences (CAAAAS)’ - 2023.
A press release issued by the university here today said that teaching assistant Rajan Sharma and PhD scholar Bhupinder Jhans have been recognised for their accomplishments in the field of sustainable research.
Sharma bagged the Young Scientist Award for significant contributions in the field of food science and technology. Jhans bagged the second prize in poster presentation for the paper entitled, Ultrasound assisted accelerated aging of paddy: Milling characteristics, functional properties, bioactive profile and molecular interaction. The research was carried out under the guidance of Dr Hanuman Bobade.
