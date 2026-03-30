Agri varsity holds lecture on food security

The College of Agricultural Engineering and Technology (COAET), Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), organised a guest lecture-cum-interaction session on food security, said officials.

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The lecture, titled “Agripreneurship: Nutritional Food Security and Sustainability”, was organised under the aegis of the Punjab chapter of Indian Society of Agricultural Engineers (ISAE).

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Ashish Damodar Wele, a distinguished agri-business expert known for his contributions to agricultural innovation and entrepreneurship, delivered the lecture.

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Manjeet Singh, dean, COAET, appreciated the initiative, and emphasised the importance of promoting entrepreneurship among students of agriculture and allied fields to address emerging challenges of food security and sustainable development.

He said an entrepreneurship cell was recently established in the college.