Agri varsity holds lectures

Ludhiana, December 8
Two guest lectures were organised by the School of Business Studies (SBS), Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) for the students pursuing Masters in Business Administration (MBA).
Dr SK Singla, former head of Department of Business Management, PAU, discussed ideas related to increasing the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in the field of research methodology.
Dr PK Sharma spoke about various external and internal reasons for increase in non-performing asset (NPAs). He discussed the impact of non-performing assets on the performance of banks, declaration of economic growth, profitability, capital adequacy and decline in stock prices.
