Home / Ludhiana / Agri varsity inspires women self-help groups towards entrepreneurship

Agri varsity inspires women self-help groups towards entrepreneurship

Manav Mander
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 02:06 AM Dec 17, 2025 IST
Punjab Agricultural University’s exposure visit brought together 25 self-help group members from four villages.
Empowering rural women to step into the world of entrepreneurship, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) recently organised an exposure visit in Ludhiana. Bringing together 25 self-help group members from four villages, the initiative offered hands-on learning and inspiring success stories, turning aspirations into practical pathways for enterprise creation. The visit left the women feeling empowered, instilling confidence that their skills could blossom into successful enterprises.

Firstly, as part of the visit, participants interacted with a successful entrepreneur from ‘Raj’ self-help group led by Amanpreet Kaur. She shared her experiences and provided hands-on experience on making products such as homemade soaps and herbal hair oil. This exposure visit was highly motivating and informative for the visiting women.

The second visit was to the ‘Arooz’ self-help group led by Rajini. She has been involved in the preservation of various fruits and vegetables. She provided practical guidance on the basics of starting a business and demonstrated the machinery used for making and labeling her products, including juices, squashes, pickles and murabbas, etc. This hands-on exposure motivated the visiting women to consider launching their own small-scale enterprises using the insights and tips provided.

Rajbir Kaur after attending the camp found new enthusiasm and will to start her new venture. “I got confidence after hearing their success stories. If they can do it, I can also manage to sail through the world of entrepreneurship. I work in the kitchen for my family and now I will work for my venture as well,” an elated Rajbir said.

The visit was facilitated by Dr Mandeep Sharma and Dr Manjot Kaur who encouraged the participants towards exploring entrepreneurship as a sustainable livelihood option.

