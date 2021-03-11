Agri varsity installs coolers in library lawns

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 31

To keep the surroundings cool on the campus amid the scorching heat, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) has installed coolers outside the library and kept fountains on so that students can sit comfortably and study in an open environment.

Dr TS Riar, Additional Director of Communication, PAU, said many students use to sit in open on the benches outside the library and study.

“When the students were asked why they were siting outside in hot weather, they said that it was difficult for them to sit in the library for hours and they need a change so were siting outside in fresh air. It was then that we decided to install coolers for the convenience of the students who want to sit out and study,” said Dr Riar.

An agricultural engineering student said it is best decision ever made by the university to install the coolers outside. “It becomes monotonous to study inside the library for long hours, especially during summers. So, we use to sit outside and study but there also it was uncomfortable due to hot weather. Now, after installing of coolers, it has become very comfortable,” he said.

Another home science department student said, “I love to study outside and outside library has become my favourite place these days as it is most cool place in the rising hot temperature,” she said.