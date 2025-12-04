Agri varsity introduces gym session for girl students

The surge in online delivery of fast foods has taken a toll on the health of youngsters. For them, home-cooked food has become the last preference. To address this, the Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), in association with the state government, was taking several precautionary measures and organising health awareness as well as training camps for the physical and mental health nourishment of the youth. With rising obesity leading to several health disorders among the youth, the PAU initiated a gym practice session for girl students today.

Welcoming the first batch of 40 students in the gym today, Dr Satbir Singh Gosal, Vice-Chancellor, PAU, underscored the importance of inculcating healthy eating habits and regular exercise for nurturing the body. The old saying ‘health is wealth’ should become Gen Z’s priority, he advised those present, while, suggesting the addition of fresh fruits, vegetables and pulses to the diet. Stating that every business had its own merits and demerits, Dr Gosal called upon the youths to mend their eating habits by choosing home-made foods prepared using fresh ingredients and supplying essential nutrients, and restrict the consumption of processed food items ordered via food delivery apps to special occasions only.

Dr Rishi Pal Singh, Registrar, said that the wellness gym, comprising all the latest exercise machines, had been established with the monetary support from the state government.